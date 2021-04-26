The City of Salina is recognizing construction and maintenance workers this week. All week it’s National Work Zone Awareness Week as designated by the Federal Highway Association.

According to the City, construction and maintenance workers face danger on a daily basis in their jobs. National Work Zone Awareness Week highlights the importance of slowing down while driving and reminds the public that they need to be aware of their surroundings while entering work zones.

Slow Down

Stay Alert

Minimize Distractions

Follow Traffic Control

Watch for Workers

Please help support those individuals and organization as everyone can play a role in work zone safety.