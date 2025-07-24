National Weather Service Has Issued a Flood Watch For Saline County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Salina and Saline County, effective from this evening into Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected to develop this afternoon, becoming more widespread overnight, with rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour possible.

Flash flooding is likely, particularly in areas already saturated from previous rainfall. The highest flooding risk period will occur from late this afternoon through Friday morning.

Residents should NOT attempt to drive through flooded roads. If water begins rising near your location, immediately seek higher ground. Everyone is encouraged to stay alert and monitor weather conditions closely.

Of particular concern are low water crossings and low-lying areas, where it’s difficult to see the shoulder of the road. Drivers should exercise extreme caution, especially in areas known to flood frequently.

Keep multiple methods of receiving weather alerts active. For the latest updates, tune in to local news and radio stations.

Safety Recommendations: