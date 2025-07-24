National Weather Service Has Issued a Flood Watch For Saline County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Salina and Saline County, effective from this evening into Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected to develop this afternoon, becoming more widespread overnight, with rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour possible.
Flash flooding is likely, particularly in areas already saturated from previous rainfall. The highest flooding risk period will occur from late this afternoon through Friday morning.
Residents should NOT attempt to drive through flooded roads. If water begins rising near your location, immediately seek higher ground. Everyone is encouraged to stay alert and monitor weather conditions closely.
Of particular concern are low water crossings and low-lying areas, where it’s difficult to see the shoulder of the road. Drivers should exercise extreme caution, especially in areas known to flood frequently.
Keep multiple methods of receiving weather alerts active. For the latest updates, tune in to local news and radio stations.
Safety Recommendations:
- TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN – never attempt to drive through flooded roads.
- Know your risk. Check if your home or workplace is in a flood-prone area.
- Have an emergency kit ready with essentials: water, food, medications, a flashlight, batteries, and important documents.
- Stay out of floodwaters. They can hide debris, downed power lines, or dangerous currents.
- Avoid walking through moving water; as little as six inches can knock an adult off their feet.
- Secure outdoor items that could become airborne due to high winds.
- Avoid unnecessary travel during periods of severe weather, especially if snow reduces visibility.
- Monitor local weather updates frequently and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including NOAA Weather Radio, local news, and emergency notifications.