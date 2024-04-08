National Drone Competition in Salina This Week

The National Institute for Standards and Technology will host the First Responder Uncrewed Aircraft System 3D Mapping Challenge on April 9-11 in Salina. Kansas State University’s award-winning Applied Aviation Research Center will be on hand to serve as expert consultation and to facilitate the competition.

According to K-State, this prize competition features drone enthusiasts from across the country who will showcase their Uncrewed Aircraft Systems solutions that provide real-time, high-quality 3D digital mapping that is affordable and provides accurate positioning. These innovations will be used to assist first responders in their emergency operations.

Challengers are competing for $230,000 in total prizes.

_ _ _

Photo via Kansas State University