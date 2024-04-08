National Drone Competition in Salina This Week

By Todd Pittenger April 8, 2024

The National Institute for Standards and Technology will host the First Responder Uncrewed Aircraft System 3D Mapping Challenge on April 9-11 in Salina. Kansas State University’s award-winning Applied Aviation Research Center will be on hand to serve as expert consultation and to facilitate the competition.

According to K-State, this prize competition features drone enthusiasts from across the country who will showcase their Uncrewed Aircraft Systems solutions that provide real-time, high-quality 3D digital mapping that is affordable and provides accurate positioning. These innovations will be used to assist first responders in their emergency operations.

Challengers are competing for $230,000 in total prizes.

_ _ _

Photo via Kansas State University