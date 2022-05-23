Nathan Morrison joins Kansas Wesleyan Athletic Training staff

Kansas Wesleyan Director of Athletics Steve Wilson has named Nathan Morrison as the Coyotes’ Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine.

Morrison comes to Kansas Wesleyan after working the last six years as an athletic trainer at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan., where he primarily worked with the soccer, basketball and baseball teams.

“Nathan is a fantastic fit for KWU, and someone who will continue the tradition of superior care in our sports medicine department,” Wilson said. “He is familiar with a lot of what we do, already, at KWU, and he is someone who brings an incredible work ethic to his day-to-day. Nathan is an impressive professional and I’m excited to work with him.”

“I am blessed to have received this opportunity to lead the sports medicine department at KWU,” Morrison said. “I look forward to helping the student-athletes of KWU continue on their path to success as a student-athlete and in life.”

He completed his undergraduate degree in athletic training from Southwestern in 2010 and continued at Oklahoma Wesleyan University as a graduate assistant athletic trainer, where he also developed a strength and conditioning program for the track and field throwers.

After his time at Oklahoma Wesleyan, he spent two years as an assistant athletic trainer at Loyola (Md.). Following his time at Loyola, he spent two years as an athletic trainer for ATI Physical Therapy in Forest Hill, Md.

In 2016, Morrison returned to Kansas and Southwestern as an athletic trainer for the Moundbuilders. While at Southwestern, he worked with the Vivature system and served as the department drug testing coordinator. He has also taught in the physical education and sport studies program and served as a clinical instructor in Southwestern’s Athletic Training Education Program.

Morrison is married to Katie and they have two sons, Hank and Mack.