Nashville Artist to Headline Friday Night Live

Todd PittengerJanuary 3, 2018

A Nashville recording artist will headline the first Friday Night Live of 2018 in Downtown Salina this week. Jake Gill  will perform at a newly opened downtown restaurant.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, this Friday programming kicks off with First Friday visual arts events downtown at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe, with Photography by George Jerkovich from 5 to 7 p.m., an exhibit of Kansas artists at the Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe from 5 to 7 p.m. and SPARK Night for Artists & Creative’s at SPARK, 146 S. Santa Fe from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The midtown First Friday Night Live venue, Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, at 901 Beatrice, features the exhibit “Thinking Outside the Jewelry Box” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The evening will round out with live music from Jake Gill at TK Smokehaus, marking the grand-opening of the new Salina restaurant. Gill is currently a Nashville-based country artist, though he originally hails from Langdon, Kansas. A farm boy, raised on Willie Nelson and Hank Williams, Gill says his biggest musical influence is Garth Brooks. There is no cover charge for this event. Music starts at 9:00 p.m. TK Smokehouse is located at 117 N. Santa Fe in downtown Salina.

Admission is free for all events.

 

Programming kicks off with First Friday visual arts events downtown at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe, with Photography by George Jerkovich from 5 to 7 p.m.

