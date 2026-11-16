A NASA astronaut who piloted the Space Shuttle Columbia wrapped up a multi-day visit to Salina on Saturday with a special community event on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Following visits to local schools on Thursday and Friday, Duane “Digger” Carey hosted Liftoff to STEM on Saturday at K Dub.

Centered around the motto “Hands on, Minds on, Future Ready,” Liftoff to STEM brought together local organizations, educators, and community partners to showcase many ways STEM learning connects us around the world. Digger not only voiced the importance of STEM but explained how people from all walks of life are important when working together.

Following Digger’s presentation, people were about to explore a STEM community showcase in Muir Gym from 11-2 PM. Local organizations provided interactive, hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and encourage learning through exploration and discovery.

The showcase allowed children, families, and community members to try something new while learning about the people and organizations working to expand STEM opportunities throughout the region. Attendees also enjoyed giveaways, prizes, and local food trucks.

Designed to be accessible to learners of all ages, the event featured activities that encouraged attendees to ask questions, experiment, create, and discover—showing the community that learning doesn’t have to stop when the classroom ends.

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Photo by Tanner Colvin