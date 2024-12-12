Naming Rights Revisited

Saline County Commissioners this week revisited the process of bringing naming rights to the Livestock and Expo Center.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes tells KSAL News that those funds would go directly into paying for additional upgrades around the facilities.

Commissioners are mulling an asking price of one million dollars to a business or individual who wants to own the naming rights of the entire property. They will also consider breaking out the naming rights of specific buildings such as Ag Hall or the horse barn. Length of contract could vary.

The county has been working with the City of Salina for approval on how new signage would fit into the scheme.

Smith Hanes adds the County is on track to finish the improvement projects that began four years ago at the Livestock and Expo Center.