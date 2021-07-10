Names of Delinquent Taxpayers to be Published

The names of those people who have unpaid taxes will be published in August.

According to Saline County Treasurer Jim Dubois, by Kansas Statute, for anyone who has unpaid property taxes all properties names of the owners of the real estate, as recorded in the Register of Deeds Office, will be published during the month of August.

Payments with up to date taxes made prior to August 1st will not be published.

If you have questions regarding whether taxes have been paid, or is up to date, please feel free to call the Treasurer’s Office at (785) 309-5860 or email at [email protected]