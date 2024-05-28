Naked Salina man Caught in Motel

A Salina male was caught in his motel room, after running around naked and stealing items.

Thirty-one year old Marcellius Garner, was in Cave Diver’s liquor store located at 1103 W Crawford on May 27th mid-day.

Before Garner’s arrest, a 39 year-old Salina male went into Cave Diver’s leaving his 2004 black Mustang running in the parking lot. According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, Garner was in the store with the victim when Cave Diver’s employees said he had no money and was hoping someone would purchase alcohol for him.

The suspect later then, picked up a Don Julio’s tequila bottle and walked out without paying. Garner then, got into the Mustang of the 39-year old Salina male and took off.

Captain Feldman states that later in the day at 7:00pm, officers were dispatched to Ambassy motel after receiving reports of a man running around naked. Police suspected the man reported was Garner, and fit the descriptions from Cave Diver’s liquor store.

Garner resisted police to enter in his motel room and after giving consent, police identified the Don Julio’s bottle stolen from the liquor store. Garner confessed to stealing everything after Salina PD arrested him.

Salina PD later located the stolen Mustang in the parking lot of permanently closed, Maggie Mae’s.

Garner is facing charges of misdemeanor theft, felony theft, lewd and lascivious.