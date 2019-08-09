Naked Man Removed from Roof

Salina Police took a naked man into custody Thursday afternoon after numerous calls alerted authorities to his activities on a roof.

Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 1400 block of S. Santa Fe around 2:20pm after concerned citizens witnessed 61-year-old Michael Breit on the roof of a clothing business – without his clothes on.

Officers covered him up, transported Breit to the hospital for observation and then issued him a notice to appear ticket in municipal court for lewd and lascivious behavior in public.