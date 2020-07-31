Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 61 °

NAIA Postpones Football Championship to Spring 2021

NAIA ReleaseJuly 31, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents (COP) voted on Friday, July 31 to postpone the fall national football championship to spring 2021. This decision came after the COP voted earlier this week to postpone championships in all other fall sports until spring. This decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if they so choose.

“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President. “The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”

The COP noted that the decision to move the football championship from the fall to spring is more inclusive for all NAIA member institutions, especially those schools that are restricted by local or state mandates from holding athletics competitions this fall.

“Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, startin...

July 30, 2020 3:48 pm

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day Cancelled f...

 3:30 pm

KCAC Commits to Fall Season

July 29, 2020 5:39 pm

KU’s Long Provides Budget Update

 5:37 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

NAIA Postpones Football Championshi...

KANSAS CITY, MO – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents (CO...

July 31, 2020 Comments

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/1

Sports News

July 31, 2020

Arson Suspect Caught on Camera

Top News

July 31, 2020

Welding Equipment Stolen in Theft b...

Kansas News

July 31, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Welding Equipment Stolen ...
July 31, 2020Comments
First McPherson County CO...
July 31, 2020Comments
3 Warnings, 14 Watches Fo...
July 31, 2020Comments
Drive-Thru Back to School...
July 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH