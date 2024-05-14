NAIA Baseball Opening Round changing locations for remainder of tournament

SHREVEPORT, La. – The NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round – Shreveport Bracket is changing location for the remainder of the tournament.

The change is being made due to concerns with field conditions and player safety due to recent heavy rains in the Shreveport area, at LSU-Shreveport’s Pilot Field.

The remainder of the tournament will be played at Bossier Parish Community College, located at 6220 E Texas St., in Bossier City, La.

The tournament will resume on Tuesday at 11 a.m., with the completion of the first game of the tournament between Talladega (Ala.) and Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.). Talladega led 12-7 with the bases loaded and no one out in the bottom of the seventh inning when inclement weather washed out the remainder of Monday’s games.

The second game of the day will be the match-up between Kansas Wesleyan and Concordia. That game will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. It will be followed by the contest between LSU-Shreveport and the winner of the first game of the day at approximately 3:30.

The final game on Tuesday will be an elimination contest between the loser of the KWU vs Concordia game, and the loser of the LSU-S vs Talladega/Blue Mountain. The tournament will continue on Wednesday with three games beginning at 10 a.m., and will conclude Thursday with the championship game at 10 a.m., and the “if necessary” game immediately following.

NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round – Shreveport Bracket Updated Schedule

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Game 1 – 11 a.m. – Talladega vs Blue Mountain Christian (Completion of suspended game)

Game 2 – 12:30 p.m. – Kansas Wesleyan vs Concordia

Game 3 – 3:30 – LSU-Shreveport vs Winner Game 1

Game 4 – 6:30 – Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Game 5 – 10 a.m. – Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 3

Game 6 – 1 p.m. – Winner Game 4 vs Loser Game 3

Game 7 – 4 p.m. – Loser Game 5 vs Winner Game 6

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Game 8 – 10 a.m. – Championship Game 1 – Winner Game 5 vs Winner Game 7

Game 9 – 1 p.m. – Championship Game 2 – Winner Game 8 vs Loser Game 8 (if first loss)