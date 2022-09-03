Mustangs use big first half to hang on to Mayor’s Cup, 52-28

The Mayor’s Cup is widely recognized across the state of Kansas as one of the biggest high school football rivalries that the state possesses, but in all its history, it had never been played in week one… until now.

The 2022 season kicked off with Salina South and Salina Central squaring off against one another, looking to start their year’s off on the right foot.

For Central, the scoring came easy in the first half, as the tandem of Quarterback Gunnar Gross and Running Back Kenyon McMillan pushed central out to a 25-0 advantage at the half. Gunnar Gross ran for two scores, and McMillan rushed for one in the first half and returned a punt for a score as well.

The Cougars couldn’t get out of their own way at times, with bad snaps and untimely fumbles plaguing their drives, and ultimately leading to a first half shutout.

Junior Running Back Ian Andalon contributed to the success, carrying a heavy offensive load for South, and totaling over 100 rushing yards and two scores. Later, the Cougars turned to sophomore Quarterback Landon Putman hoping to spark the offense, and with the young QB in the gun, the Cougars found their momentum. Putman connected on a pair of touchdown passes, and the Cougars would get back into the game.

But Kenyon McMillan had other ideas. The star tailback carried for another long touchdown run, and returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score to put the game away.

In total, McMillan scored four touchdowns and tallied over 100 rushing yards unofficially. Ian Andalon crossed over the century mark on the ground as well, but Salina Central was too much for the Cougars, winning 52-28.

SCORING

South (0-1) …..0-0-7-21 / 28

Central (1-0) …..6-19-6-21 / 52

H&R Block of the Game – Central, Mason Clark & South, Jesse Vorarath

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game – Central, Kenyon McMillan & South, Ian Andalon