Mustangs sweep Newton in home finale

Girls: SALINA CENTRAL 62, Newton 16

Salina Central Girls Basketball coasted to victory over the Newton Railers on Tuesday night. This one was a beat down from the start, as Salina Central raced out to a 19-4 lead after a quarter.

Newton had a difficult time getting the offense rolling in the 1st half, totaling only 8 team points after 16 game minutes. At the half, Salina Central had accumulated a whopping 35 point lead and the score was 43-8. From there, they were able to cruise in the 2nd half and win comfortably by a score of 62-16.

Aubrie Kierscht finished the game with 17 points with Chaliscia Samilton adding 10 of her own. Hampton Williams, Landry Stewart, and Mykayla Cunningham all added 9 apiece. Olivia Antonowich finished as the leading scorer for Newton with 7.

The Mustangs remain undefeated and stand at 19-0 on the season, becoming the first Salina Central girls team to ever achieve a 19-0 record.

Boys: SALINA CENTRAL 69, Newton 56

Salina Central Boys Basketball notched a win over Newton on Tuesday to advance to 9-10 on the season.

After getting out to a 6 point lead after the 1st quarter, they were able to continue adding on in quarter number 2. An 18-point second quarter was capped off by a long 3-pointer made by Sid Duplessis IV as time expired, and the Mustangs went to halftime with a 34-23 lead.

Duplessis IV ended the 1st half with 15 points, which included 3 made 3-pointers. He stayed hot through the 2nd half, adding 14 points to finish with 29 on the night as the Mustangs hung on to win 69-56. Micah Moore and Ethan Waters both added 11 points apiece.

Joe Sletcha was the leading scorer for the Railers with 15 points, 12 of which came in the 1st half.

Both Salina Central teams will go to Arkansas City on Thursday to finish out the regular season.