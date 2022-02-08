Mustangs Sweep Eisenhower at the Brickhouse

Girls: No. 1 Salina Central 66, Eisenhower 40

Another game down, and it resulted in another dominating performance by the Lady Mustangs (15-0) as their offensive prowess proved to be too much for Goddard-Eisenhower (5-10) to overcome on Tuesday night.

Despite the Central bigs getting into foul trouble, it hardly slowed the Mustangs down. Aubrie Kierscht did all of her damage in the first half, scoring 20 points and nailing six three-pointers. Kierscht has now made 82 threes this season which is a new career-high for her in treys made in one season. She made 81 in 24 games as a junior. For her career at CHS, she has made 286 threes and there is certainly more to come.

After the Mustangs went ahead 17-10 after one quarter, they pushed lead further thanks to Kierscht’s outside shooting and Central’s ability to turn defense into offense. They got to the free throw line and the game quickly became a rout as the Mustangs led 43-20 at the break before pushing the lead to 30 by the end of the third.

Landry Stewart made three treys and scored 14 points and Hampton Williams scored 12 for the Mustangs.

Boys: Salina Central 49, Eisenhower 38

The Mustangs overcame a slow start offensively, and held the Tigers to only three two-point field goals in the entire contest. Eisenhower (4-11) hung around for awhile with the three-ball, but it was not enough to overtake Central (7-8).

Sid Duplessis IV led all scorers with 23 points. Eisenhower used a pair of threes to take an early 8-2 lead. Central went nearly five minutes without a field goal to start, but they eventually settled down and took control of the game. An extended 24-6 run which lasted until late in the first half put the Mustangs ahead for good.

Central led 28-19 at the break, and the Tigers hung close with three treys in the third to draw within three on one occasion. The Mustangs led 35-30 at the end of three quarters. In the fourth, behind the efforts of Duplessis and key buckets from Ethan Waters and Nolan Puckett, the Mustangs kept the Tigers at arms length the rest of the way.

Puckett chipped in with eight points and Micah Moore scored seven.

Both Mustang teams earn the season sweep of Eisenhower and now look forward to Friday’s matchups with the Goddard Lions.