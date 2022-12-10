Mustangs sweep Cougars Friday night

GIRLS: Salina Central 41, Salina South 35

What began as a high-scoring affair quickly turned to a defensive slugfest on Friday, as Salina South and Salina Central renewed their crosstown rivalry for the first, and only meeting between the two schools this season.

After an up and down first quarter, both teams began to settle into their half court sets, but the opposing defenses frustrated one another, forcing several turnovers and creating seldom scoring opportunities.

Central managed just 13 points in the second half, but their defense came alive in the biggest moments to secure a victory.

South couldn’t muster many scoring opportunities outside of freshman post Paityn Fritz, who led all scorers with 16 points on the night. Central had no answer for her size on the inside, but the Mustangs’ athleticism provided enough skill to frustrate the remainder of South’s offense.

The win improved Salina Central’s record to 2-1, while South dropped to 0-3. South will travel to Hutchinson on Tuesday and Central will host Goddard in their first home contest of the season.

Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game: Paityn Frit & Calla Hall

H&R Block of the Game: Paityn Fritz & Azbey Peckham

Salina South Scoring:

Paityn Fritz – 16

Anahyssa Nash – 5

Tamia Cheeks – 4

Giselle Nash – 4

Elena Herbel – 3

Lauren Harris – 3

Salina Central Scoring:

Callan Hall – 9

Elle Denning – 8

Tyler Vidrickson – 8

Azbey Peckham – 8

Maylin Owen – 4

Saniya Triplett – 3

Kendall Gary – 1

Salina South – 13 – 7 – 5 – 10 / 35

Salina Central – 17 – 11 – 6 – 7 / 41

BOYS: Salina Central 57, Salina South 36

After a lethargic and just plain ugly first half, Salina South and Salina Central set their nerves aside for a high-energy, much higher scoring second half.

Dylan Puckett sparked a huge 3rd quarter for the Mustangs, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the period. His scoring opened the flood gates for a Central team that had been largely nonexistent in the previous game and a half.

That offense led to strong defense, and allowed D.T. Loud-Jones and Dez Gibson to get out in transition and put the Cougars away.

South struggled with foul troubles from Jace Humphrey and Talen Slater for much of the game, and without them on the floor at times, South looked lost. Humphrey’s presence inside on defense, and his ability on offense left South searching for answers without him.

Salina Central tallied its first win of the year on Friday, improving to 1-2, while South fell to 0-3.

South will travel to Hutchinson on Tuesday and Central will host Goddard in their first home contest of the season.

Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game: Jace Humphrey & D.T Loud-Jones

H&R Block of the Game: Emory Barth & Ethan Waters

Salina South Scoring:

Quevon Purucker – 12

Layson Sajdak – 11

Jace Humphrey – 8

Owen Bailey – 3

Emory Barth – 2

Salina Central Scoring:

Dylan Puckett – 15

D.T. Loud-Jones – 14

Dez Gibson – 9

Ethan Waters – 7

Sam Payne – 6

Kenyon McMillan – 4

Mason Nemechek – 2

Salina South – 2 – 7 – 16 – 11 / 36

Salina Central – 5 – 9 – 24 – 19 / 57