Mustangs sweep Bulldogs in a pair of routs

The Salina Central Mustangs played host to the Arkansas City Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside of the Brickhouse for their home opener. The Mustangs would grab commanding victories in each contest to go 2-0 on the night.

GIRLS: Salina Central 71, Arkansas City 15

After and early 4-4 tie, Salina Central would let shots fly from deep, and pull away from Ark City with haste. The Mustangs would go up 21-9 after the first quarter, but the second quarter would be where Central put the pedal to the metal.

In the second period, the Mustangs would outscore Ark City by 20 points, and lead 45-13 at the half.

Senior Aubrie Kierscht hit seven first-half three pointers and led all scorers in the game with 31 points in the win. The Mustangs improved to 4-0 on the season with the victory, and can now look ahead to their matchup with the #2 ranked team in class 5A on Thursday night, when the Andover Central Jaguars visit Salina.

TEAM 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL

Arkansas City 9 – 4 – 2 – 0 -/15

Salina Central 21 – 24 – 21 – 5 / 71

BOYS: Salina Central 68, Arkansas City 46

A 12-0 start sealed the fate for Ark City right from the get go, as Salina Central would lead Tuesday’s night cap in its entirety.

Freddy Ruffin, Jr. entered the game off the bench, providing some stability to a Mustang team battling foul trouble, and made the most of every minute, tallying 20 points and hitting five threes. He would lead all scorers in the game, joined by three other Mustangs in double figures.

A 10-point halftime lead would grow to 11 at the end of three quarters, but it was the final eight minutes where Central would put some distance between the two teams. Central would outscore the Bulldogs 21-10 in the final period, en route to a 22-point win.

The Mustangs have now won three-straight games heading into Thursday night’s December finale against Andover Central.

TEAM 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL

Arkansas City 3 – 14 – 19 – 10 -/15

Salina Central 12 – 15 – 20 – 21 / 71