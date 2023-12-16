Mustangs sweep Ark City in final road test of the semester

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 56 ARK CITY 50

The Salina Central Mustangs girl’s have picked up back-to-back wins as they knocked off the Ark City Bulldogs 56-50 on the road on Friday night.

The Mustangs opened up a big halftime lead thanks to a 19-7 second quarter performance that led to a 31-18 halftime lead.

The second half saw a resurgent performance from Ark City as the Bulldogs narrowed the lead. Ark City shot 75% from the floor in the second half, shrinking the Salina Central lead to as small as four points before the Mustangs were able to cement the win.

Salina Central had three double digit scorers lead the offense on the night. Azbey Peckham led the team with 19 points while Callan Hall and Tyler Vidrickson chipped in 15 and 12 points respectively.

What made the difference in the win for the Mustangs was their ability to force the Bulldogs into mistakes. Ark City turned the ball over 18 times on the night, limiting their offensive possessions and allowing the Mustangs to nab the victory.

With the win Salina Central moves to 3-2 on the season and 2-0 in AVCTL-II play. The Mustangs will have one final matchup before winter break as they welcome Andover Central to town on Tuesday night.

Score Breakdown

Salina Central (3-2) 12 – 19 – 12 – 13 / 56

Ark City (2-3) 11 – 7 – 14 – 18 / 50

Individual Scoring

Azbey Peckham – 19

Callan Hall – 15

Tyler Vidricksen – 12

Saniya Triplett – 7

Elle Denning – 3

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Azbey Peckham

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Tyler Vidricksen

BOYS: SALINA CENTRAL 59 ARK CITY 42

The Salina Central Mustangs rebounded from a tough loss on Tuesday night with a solid 59-42 victory over the Ark City Bulldogs on the road on Friday night.

The Mustangs took control early in the contest with an impressive second quarter performance. Salina Central outscored Ark City 22-10 in the second quarter as they took a 31-15 lead into the halftime break.

The second half was a much closer affair that saw both teams battle back and forth with Ark City cutting the lead to single digits on multiple occasions. Salina Central was able to respond to each run made by the Bulldogs however en route to the win.

On offense the Mustangs were paced by 20 points and eight rebounds by Kaden Snyder. Dex Gibson chipped in 16 points as well on the night.

Salina Central turned in one of their best defensive performances as they allowed their fewest points this season and held Ark City to just 33% shooting as a team.

The win moves Salina Central to 2-3 on the season and nets them their first win in AVCTL-II play. The Mustangs will head back home for one final matchup before winter break as they welcome Andover Central on Tuesday.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central (2-3) 9 – 22 – 15 – 13 / 59

Ark City (2-3) 5 – 10 – 14 – 13 / 42

Individual Scoring

Kaden Snyder – 20

Dez Gibson – 16

Kamryn Jones – 8

Brody Farthing – 7

Mason Nemechek – 4

Sam Payne – 4

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Kaden Snyder

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Dez Gibson