Mustangs split with Jaguars to end semester

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 49, ANDOVER CENTRAL 35

The Salina Central Lady Mustangs ended the first semester on a high note, taking down the Andover Central Jaguars 49-35.

The Mustangs got off to a slow start, scoring just five points in the first quarter, but Central struck gold in the second period. Their strong defensive effort forced the Jaguars into a bevy of turnovers, in turn creating a octane offense that would explode for 22 points in the quarter.

That big effort pushed the Mustangs to a double-digit lead at halftime and they would never relinquish it.

The Mustangs were led by Saniya Triplett’s 16 points, along with Tyler Vidricksen’s 13, and Azbey Peckham’s 9.

The victory lifted Saline Central to 4-2 on the season and 3-0 in Ark Valley Chisolm Trail League Division II. They will take a 3-game win streak into winter break before returning to action on January 5th when the Mustangs travel to Eisenhower.

SCORE BREAKDOWN

Andover Central (2-4 / 1-2 AVCTL-II) – 6 – 7 – 8 – 14 / 35

Salina Central (4-2 / 2-0 AVCTL-II) – 5 – 22 – 12 – 10 / 49

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME – SANIYA TRIPLETT

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME – ELLE DENNING

BOYS: ANDOVER CENTRAL 60, SALINA CENTRAL 46

Andover Central spoiled the final home game of the year at the Brickhouse, taking a 60-46 win over the Salina Central Mustangs.

Salina Central jumped out to an early 12-2 lead, but the Jaguars rallied to get within three points at the end of the first quarter. Andover Central would then take their first lead late in the second quarter and hold a 29-26 advantage into the locker room.

The second half would go even further in the way of the Jaguars, as they would outscore Salina Central 31-20 after halftime and lead by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs would close the gap late in the game, but the hill was too large to climb. Salina Central was lead in scoring by Kaden Snyder’s 9 points, while Finley Waltman added 8 off the bench.

Salina Central closes the first semester at 2-4 overall and 1-2 withing the AVCTL-II.

SCORE BREAKDOWN

Andover Central (3-3 / 2-1 AVCTL-II) – 13 – 16 – 23 – 8 / 60

Salina Central (2-4 / 1-2 AVCTL-II) – 16 – 10 – 11 – 9 / 46

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME – FINLEY WALTMAN

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME – DEZ GIBSON