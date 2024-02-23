Mustangs split with Colts in regular season finale

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 55 CAMPUS 18

It was a dominant performance to wrap up the regular season as the Salina Central Mustangs took down the Campus Colts 55-18 on Friday night down in Haysville.

The Mustangs took control from the outset as they led Campus by 20 points at the half at 31-11.

The dominance continued in the second half with Salina Central allowing just seven points from the Colts to secure the 37-point victory.

Salina Central was led offensively on the night with 13 points from Saniya Triplett. Callan Hall and Elle Denning chipped in eight points as well. All in all 10 different players recorded a bucket on the night for the Mustangs.

With the win Salina Central finishes the regular season at 10-10 overall with wins in four of their last five games. Campus falls to 0-20 with the loss, finishing the year without recording a win.

Salina Central will now head on the road to begin sub-state play as they will take on Great Bend coming up on Wednesday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central (10-10) 20 – 11 – 18 – 6 / 55

Campus (0-20) 9 – 2 – 7 – 0 / 18

Individual Scoring

Saniya Triplett – 13

Callan Hall – 8

Elle Denning – 8

Tyler Vidricksen – 7

Azbey Peckham – 6

Grace Ostmeyer – 4

Maylin Owen – 3

Charlize Waltman – 2

Finley Jones – 2

Tessa Snyder – 2

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Saniya Triplett

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Azbey Peckham

BOYS: CAMPUS 81 SALINA CENTRAL 63

It was another tough loss for the Salina Central Mustangs as they finished off the regular season dropping a matchup to the Campus Colts 81-63 on Friday night on the road.

The Mustangs trailed early after a slow start with Campus holding a seven point lead after the first quarter. The second quarter was far closer and the Colts led 38-30 at the break.

Campus began to take control in the second half, increasing their lead to 14 at the end of three quarters before claiming the final margin at 18 points.

Salina Central was led offensively on the night with 20 points from Thomas McClendon. He was joined in double figures with 15 points from Dez Gibson.

With the loss Salina Central finishes the regular season at 6-14. Campus finishes the year at 12-8 with their win.

The Mustangs will now hit the road to take on the Andover Trojans in their first sub-state matchup. It will be the fourth time this season the Mustangs and Trojans face off. The contest will take place in Andover on Tuesday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central (6-14) 14 – 16 – 14 – 19 / 63

Campus (12-8) 21 – 17 – 20 – 23 / 81

Individual Scoring

Thomas McClendon – 20

Dez Gibson – 15

Brody Farthing – 9

Kamryn Jones – 6

Kaden Snyder – 6

Mason Nemechek – 4

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Thomas McClendon

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Dez Gibson