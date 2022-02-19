Mustangs split with Andover

Salina Central 54, Andover 50

The Lady Mustangs of Salina Central High School remain perfect after their 54-40 victory over Andover High on Friday evening. Aubrey Kierscht led the way for Central with 17 points and Mykayla Cunningham was close behind, finishing with 14 points on the evening. After a bit of a slow start, the Lady Mustangs only led

by 5 at the half and even relinquished the lead early in the 3rd quarter. However, after clutch 3-point shooting down the stretch from Aubrey Kierscht and Landry Stewart, Central was able to pull away and win comfortably. Their record goes to 18-0 on the season and each win has been by at least 10 points.

Andover 58, Salina Central 45

The Salina Central Mustangs fall to 8-10 following their 58-45 loss to Andover on Friday night; Andover successfully completes the season sweep of the Mustangs by winning all 3 head-to-head contests. The Mustangs found themselves down 2 points at the half but led by as many as 7 at various points throughout the 3rd quarter. Heading into the final 8 minutes of play, Central clung to a 1 point lead, 34-33. Unfortunately, the Mustangs ultimately faded down the stretch, scoring only 11 points in the 4th quarter. Andover stars Chris Harris, Eli Shetlar, and Brad Harris all notched 7 points in the 4th quarter to aid the comeback. Sid Suplessis IV led the Mustangs with 15 points.

Both Central teams will take on Newton and Arkansas City to conclude the regular season next week.