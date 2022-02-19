Salina, KS

Now: 24 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 24 °

Mustangs split with Andover

Victor CascioFebruary 19, 2022
Salina Central 54, Andover 50
The Lady Mustangs of Salina Central High School remain perfect after their 54-40 victory over Andover High on Friday evening. Aubrey Kierscht led the way for Central with 17 points and Mykayla Cunningham was close behind, finishing with 14 points on the evening. After a bit of a slow start, the Lady Mustangs only led
by 5 at the half and even relinquished the lead early in the 3rd quarter. However, after clutch 3-point shooting down the stretch from Aubrey Kierscht and Landry Stewart, Central was able to pull away and win comfortably. Their record goes to 18-0 on the season and each win has been by at least 10 points.
Andover 58, Salina Central 45
The Salina Central Mustangs fall to 8-10 following their 58-45 loss to Andover on Friday night; Andover successfully completes the season sweep of the Mustangs by winning all 3 head-to-head contests. The Mustangs found themselves down 2 points at the half but led by as many as 7 at various points throughout the 3rd quarter. Heading into the final 8 minutes of play, Central clung to a 1 point lead, 34-33. Unfortunately, the Mustangs ultimately faded down the stretch, scoring only 11 points in the 4th quarter. Andover stars Chris Harris, Eli Shetlar, and Brad Harris all notched 7 points in the 4th quarter to aid the comeback. Sid Suplessis IV led the Mustangs with 15 points.
Both Central teams will take on Newton and Arkansas City to conclude the regular season next week.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

South Sweep Newton on the Road

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 40, Newton 36 Salina South girls picked up the victory over Newton 40-36.  Jun...

February 19, 2022 Comments

ELL-SALINE LOSES A PAIR OF BLOWOUTS...

Sports News

February 19, 2022

Mustangs split with Andover

Sports News

February 19, 2022

Fisheries Staff Test Latest Technol...

Kansas News

February 19, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fisheries Staff Test Late...
February 19, 2022Comments
Four Killed in Crash
February 19, 2022Comments
1 New COVID Death, 17 New...
February 18, 2022Comments
“Freedom ConvoyR...
February 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices