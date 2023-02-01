Mustangs split road contests at Ark City

The Salina Central Mustang basketball teams split their action on the road Tuesday night, taking on the Arkansas City Bulldogs in an AVCTL-II matchup.

Salina Central will again be on the road Friday with a pair of games against the Derby Panthers.

GIRLS: Salina Central 41, Arkansas City 33

Central lead throughout, but a rally by Arkansas City early in the third quarter tied the game at 25-all. Then, a 14-0 run late in the period lifted Salina Central to an eight-point road win on Tuesday.

Tyler Vidricksen led all scorers with 18 points in the win, hitting four three-pointers to push Central across the finish line.

The Mustang offense went through struggles in certain periods, but their defense forced 24 turnovers, allowing their offense chances to extend its lead, especially in the second half.

Central improves to 8-5 on the season and 3-3 in AVCTL-II play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Tyler Vidricksen

H&R Block of the Game: Maylin Owen

BOX SCORE

Salina Central – 9 – 15 – 9 – 8 / 41

Arkansas City – 7 – 12 – 6 – 8 /33

—

BOYS: Arkansas City 54, Salina Central 48

Mason Nemechek led Salina Central in scoring on Tuesday night, adding 12 points off the bench, but the Mustangs, down three players to injury, would struggle offensively in the second half, leading to a tough loss to Arkansas City.

Trevor Pierce would score 18 points for the Bulldogs, leading them to just their sixth win of the season. Salina Central falls to 5-9 on the year following the loss.

The Mustangs had a lead as big as nine points in the second quarter, but Ark City would stay the course to lead by as many as nine themselves in the fourth quarter.

Central was outscored 31-21 in the second half in the loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Mason Nemechek

H&R Block of the Game: Dylan Drane

BOX SCORE

Salina Central – 13 – 14 – 8 – 13 / 48

Arkansas City – 9 – 14 – 13 – 18 / 54