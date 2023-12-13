Mustangs split games at Goddard

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 43, GODDARD 33

Salina Central picked up their second win of the season as they knocked off the Goddard Lions on Tuesday night on the road in Goddard.

It was a tale of two halves for the Mustangs in the victory as they held just a 22-20 lead at the intermission. It was a tough half for the Mustangs defensively as they allowed Goddard to shoot 45% from the field to start the game.

The second half saw the Mustangs lock in defensively as they allowed just 13 points to the Lions and held them to 29% shooting from the floor.

Saniya Triplett was the leading scorer on the night for Salina Central as she finished with 11 points. Triplett also served as a catalyst for the Central defense that held Goddard to 38% shooting on the night.

Overall the Mustangs shot 37.5% from the floor as a team, finding just enough offense to pull away from the Lions.

The win moved Salina Central to 2-2 on the season and they are now 1-0 in AVCTL-II play. The Mustangs next matchup will take them down to Arkansas City to take on the Bulldogs.

Score Breakdown

Salina Central (2-2) 13 – 9 – 13 – 8 / 43

Goddard (2-1) 13 – 7 – 7 – 6 / 33

Individual Scoring

Saniya Triplett – 11

Azbey Peckham – 8

Callan Hall, Maylin Owen – 7

Kendyl Gary – 6

Tyler Vidriksen, Elle Denning – 2

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Saniya Triplett

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME

Azbey Peckham

BOYS: GODDARD 64, SALINA CENTRAL 55

Salina Central fell in a tough matchup on the road 64-55 to the Goddard Lions on Tuesday night. The loss drops the Mustangs to 1-3 early in the season and they move to 0-1 in AVCTL-II play.

The Mustangs kept the game close in the first half as they trailed 26-20 to the Lions. The Goddard defense forced havoc, leading to a disjointed 8/19 shooting effort. Defensively the Mustangs held Goddard to 36% shooting in the half, but an 8/10 performance from the free throw line helped Goddard hold the lead.

The second half saw the Mustangs offense pick up the pace as they scored 35 points, but the Goddard offense also took off as they poured in 38 points to secure the victory.

Free throws were the name of the game in deciding the outcome. The Mustangs struggled as they were just 5/12 from the charity stripe while the Lions were 16/21 from the line.

Mason Nemechek led all scorers with 21 points on the night, with nine coming in the fourth quarter as he tried to lead a Mustang comeback.

Salina Central will head down to Arkansas City for their next matchup as they try and get their first AVCTL-II win of the season against the Bulldogs.

Score Breakdown

Salina Central (1-3) 9 – 11 – 14 – 21 / 55

Goddard (3-0) 11 – 15 – 20 – 18 / 64

Individual Scoring

Mason Nemechek – 21

Kamryn Jones – 11

Kaden Snyder – 7

Brody Farthing – 6

Sam Payne – 5

Dezmyn Gibson – 5

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Mason Nemechek

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME

Dezmyn Gibson