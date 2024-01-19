Mustangs snag pair of blowout wins in SIT

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 51, JUNCTION CITY 9

Salina Central bounced back from its tough overtime loss on Thursday with a resounding win over Junction City, taking down the Blue Jays 51-9.

Salina Central shut down Junction City at every turn, shutting them out in the opening quarter and holding them to single digits on the day.

Central was led by Tyler Vidricksen’s 14 points, while Saniya Triplett scored 9. In total, 10 different Mustangs scored in the game.

The Mustangs improved to 5-4 on the season, securing their first win of the new year. Now, Central will advance to the SIT 5th place matchup where they will meet Buhler at 1 PM on Saturday at Salina South.

Junction City will take on Abilene at 10 AM in the 7th place contest.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Tyler Vidricksen

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Maylin Owen

SCORING:

SALINA CENTRAL: 11 / 21 / 9 / 10 / 51

JUNCTION CITY: 0 / 3 / 4 / 2 / 9

BOYS: SALINA CENTRAL 52, BUHLER 38

Salina Central earned an SIT victory on Friday night, defeating Buhler 52-38.

The Mustangs took a 5-5 tie at the end of the first quarter and used a 9-0 run to end the first half, turning the tide in their favor and taking a 17-12 lead into the locker room.

Thomas McClendon led the way for Central with 17 points on the game, while Dez Gibson followed with 12, and the tandem pushed the Mustangs to a massive second half, pulling away for the win.

The Mustangs would lead by as many as 22 in the third quarter before turning on cruise control. Buhler would put on a late rally to close the gap, but Central was never in doubt.

With the win, Salina Central improves to 4-5 on the season and will now play Liberal in the SIT 5th place game on Saturday at 3 PM.

Buhler will take on Salina South at 11:30 AM in the 7th place game.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Thomas McClendon

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Camerohn McSwain

SCORING:

SALINA CENTRAL: 5 / 12 / 20 / 15 / 52

BUHLER: 5 / 7 / 10 / 16 / 38