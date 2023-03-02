Mustangs’ season ends at Hutch

FINAL: (2) Hutchinson 53, (15) Salina Central 37

Turnovers told the story on Wednesday night in Hutchinson, as the 2-seed Salthawks forced Central into a bevy of giveaways, leading to a runaway win in the 5A Boys Sub-State.

Ethan Waters would lead Salina Central’s offense, scoring 19 points in his final game, more than half of the Central output as a whole.

Hutchinson’s Wade Meyer would pace the Salthawk offense, tallying 18 on offense. Terrell King would add 10 more for Hutch in the victory.

The Salthawks improved to 20-1 on the season, and will host Topeka West on Saturday night with a trip to State on the line.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Ethan Waters

H & R Block of the Game: Dylan Drane

BOX SCORE

Salina Central – 5 – 12 – 6 – 14 / 37

Hutchinson – 14 – 17 – 11 – 11 / 53