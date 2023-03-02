Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 32 °

Mustangs’ season ends at Hutch

Jackson SchneiderMarch 2, 2023

FINAL: (2) Hutchinson 53, (15) Salina Central 37

Turnovers told the story on Wednesday night in Hutchinson, as the 2-seed Salthawks forced Central into a bevy of giveaways, leading to a runaway win in the 5A Boys Sub-State.

Ethan Waters would lead Salina Central’s offense, scoring 19 points in his final game, more than half of the Central output as a whole.

Hutchinson’s Wade Meyer would pace the Salthawk offense, tallying 18 on offense. Terrell King would add 10 more for Hutch in the victory.

The Salthawks improved to 20-1 on the season, and will host Topeka West on Saturday night with a trip to State on the line.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Ethan Waters

H & R Block of the Game: Dylan Drane

BOX SCORE

Salina Central – 5 – 12 – 6 – 14 / 37

Hutchinson – 14 – 17 – 11 – 11 / 53

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Mustangs’ season ends at Hutch

FINAL: (2) Hutchinson 53, (15) Salina Central 37 Turnovers told the story on Wednesday night in H...

March 2, 2023 Comments

Late First-Half Run Propels 11/11 K...

Sports News

March 2, 2023

Franklin Fuels Jayhawks’ Seni...

Sports News

March 2, 2023

MIKE SWEENEY & JEREMY GUTHRIE ...

Sports News

March 2, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Cancer Screening Kit...
March 2, 2023Comments
“Swatting” Ca...
March 1, 2023Comments
Struggle on Front Porch, ...
March 1, 2023Comments
Carter Shaped Former Kans...
March 1, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra