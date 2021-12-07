Mustangs Score Sweep at Eisenhower

GIRLS: No. 3 Salina Central 66, Goddard-Eisenhower 39

Aubrie Kierscht scored 20 points and Hampton Williams hit three three-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Central High girls in a 66-39 win over the Goddard-Eisenhower Tigers.

The Mustangs (2-0) pulled away with a series of runs. They jumped ahead 6-0 in the first minute of the game and led 15-3 halfway through the first quarter. Eisenhower (1-1) would chip away at the lead and not go quietly as Central led 31-24 at halftime.

Central began the third quarter with an 8-0 run and eventually took an 18-point lead in the period. The Tigers whittled it down to 11 before the Mustangs hit them with a haymaker.

Up 49-36 heading to the fourth quarter, Central opened the final period scoring 11 straight points. They held Eisenhower to only one field goal and three points in the final eight minutes to turn the game into a blowout.

The Tigers tried to slow the Mustangs and Kierscht with a box-and-one defense. But Aubrey used her ability to get to the basket and scored on fastbreaks to get her points. The Central defense fought off early foul trouble and never relented with their defensive energy. Perimeter shooting was a plus as the Mustangs made eight threes in the contest.

BOYS: Salina Central 64, Goddard-Eisenhower 54

After struggling mightily at the free throw line in their season-opening loss to Salina South, the Central Mustangs came up clutch at the charity stripe on Tuesday at Eisenhower. With the game tight most of the way, Central stepped up and made 13 of 15 foul shots in the fourth quarter to seal away their first win, 64-54 over the Tigers.

For the game, Central (1-1) was 21 of 30 at the line. Nolan Puckett splashed home four three-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points. Three other Mustangs scored in double figures to compliment Puckets. Micah Moore and Kenyon McMillan each scored 12 and Ethan Waters came off the bench to score 10 including two huge threes in the final period. That along with the superb free-throw shooting prevented Eisenhower (0-2) from threatening in the final two minutes.

The Tigers led 3-0 early, then the Mustangs scored six straight points to go in front. They never relinquished the lead after that but Eisenhower stayed very close throughout. Central saw a seven-point first quarter lead shrink to 30-27 at the half. On multiple occasions in the third, Eisenhower got within two but could never tie or go in front. It was 43-38 after three quarters, and as the fourth period progressed, the Mustangs never allowed the hosts to seize momentum.

Both Central teams continue this early season road swing as they will play in Haysville against Campus on Friday.