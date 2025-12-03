Mustangs Lean on Depth and Senior Leadership as New Season Begins

For the Mustangs, the season begins at the 2025 Hays City Shootout hosted by Hays High School. Playing three games in three days against tough competition will force the Mustangs to learn about themselves in a hurry.

Before the real action starts, we already know this year’s Salina Central team features six seniors, all of whom have impressed head coach Chris Fear. Greyson Jones, Noah Peck, Jordan Edwards, Angel McMurray, Thomas Payne and Gannon Cole have impressed with both their improved game and leadership.

“I’m really pleased with the focus overall from the returners, it’s been outstanding.” said Fear.

With increased focus will come increased playing time for all returning Mustangs. Central will be without its two leading scorers from last season, Kamryn Jones and Kaden Snyder. No returner averaged more than five points last season but that is no reason to be worried about this group. Understanding the magnified roles his players will have, Fear has seen positive steps taken with their game.

“Greyson Jones, you’re going to see a huge jump from him… Jordan Edwards and Angel McMurray didn’t see the floor much but will be ready to step up.”

The added depth and athleticism of this year’s Mustangs are what makes them extremely intriguing, and coach Fear agrees.

“We have a lot more depth this year than we did a year ago, and I think we’re more athletic and we’re longer.”

So what can depth, athleticism and length lead too? The expectation is a decisive rebounding advantage and defensive fortitude.

“We better rebound.” Fear said. “We should have an advantage on the glass and I think we can be a team that is pretty tough to score against.”

Coach Fear added that the offense might take some time to develop. Partly because of chemistry but also due to a key injury in their backcourt.

Expected to start at point guard, senior Gannon Cole suffered an injury in Friday’s 5A state championship football game won by Salina Central. Cole is expected to be out four to six weeks.

On top of that, playing this many games back-to-back is a daunting way to start a season for a team that’s curious to see what they look like together. Coach Fear ended by adding that this weekend will be an adventure, but one that him and his team look forward to in addition to having an improved overall season.

“These first four games, we’re going to learn a lot and make good corrections off of that.” Fear said. “We’re excited for this year and the guys are ready to play.”

It won’t be long until the new season is underway, Central faces Hugoton in its opener at Hays on Thursday.