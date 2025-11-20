Mustangs’ Improved Defense Sets Stage for 5A Semifinal Battle with Unbeaten Great Bend

Salina Central hasn’t rolled through the Class 5A football playoffs by being timid on offense.

Typically, the Mustangs like their chances in an old-fashioned shootout any day.

But when they travel to Great Bend on Friday for a 7 p.m. semifinal showdown against the unbeaten Panthers, it could well be an improved Mustang defense that holds the key. For, while Central has averaged a robust 44 1/2 points per game on the way to a 10-1 record, Great Bend (11-0) is every bit as explosive.

“They’re really good,” Central coach Mark Sandbo said of Great Bend, which averages 45.6 points while allowing just 12. “They have some guys that are as elite as anybody, and they’ve got guys who can play for any team in the state of Kansas and who could play for any team nationally.”

Central’s defense has not been nearly as dominant, giving up 21.3 points on average, but that is still a marked improvement over last year. And the Mustangs come into the matchup brimming with confidence after an impressive second-half effort during last week’s 49-24 quarterfinal victory over Salina South.

“When you have momentum, you can trust your guys, that they have your back and make sure you have their back,” Central senior linebacker Abram Owings said after the Mustangs held an explosive South offense under 100 yards in the second half while erasing a three-point deficit. “I think the mistakes we made in the first half were definitely cleaned up in the second half, and we played together more as a whole.”

A defensive breakdown allowed South to score on a 20-yard pass play with one second left for a 17-14 halftime advantage after a Central holding penalty kept the drive alive. The Cougars led again, 24-21, on a touchdown pass midway through the third quarter, but the rest of the game was all Mustangs.

“We made some halftime adjustments, made some adjustments on the back end,” Sandbo said of the defense, which gave up 203 first-half yards but only 94 after intermission. “They definitely settled in, and they made some plays. A big momentum swing for us was the three-and-out to start the second half, and that was the challenge to the kids.”

The Mustang offense, meanwhile, scored on all five second-half possessions and racked up 427 rushing yards for the game behind 308 yards from senior running back Cooper Reves and 115 from junior quarterback Griffin Hall.

Sandbo knew going into the season that his team could score. He also knew that in order to improve on last year’s disappointing 4-5 record, the Mustangs would have to be stingier on defense.

“We thought we’d be better in at least two of the three phases on our defensive side,” Sandbo said. “Our linebackers and our back end, we thought would be realty good.

“What I’m pleasantly surprised with — I think we are as a staff — is how good our defensive line has been. Connor Carter has put on positive weight, Ryne Callahan put on positive weight, and (sophomore) Michael Gunderson is going to be a fantastic nose for us.”

The Mustangs hope that the defense’s strong second-half showing against South can carry over against a Great Bend team that needed a defensive stand in the closing seconds to hold off Hays, 29-22, in its semifinal.

“I’d definitely say (momentum) plays a huge role, knowing and trusting your guys around you,” said senior linebacker Jesus Delgado, who leads the Mustangs with 121 tackles, including 17 for loss, and four sacks. “I really trust the guys, and I know they trust me to do my job, so we’re going to keep it rolling.”

Carter, a senior defensive end who is second on the team with 71 tackles and 11.5 for loss, has seen the difference as the season wore on.

“On the sideline, even after a drive is done, we support each other and basically tell each other what we did well and what we need to do to clean things up, too,” Carter said. “Keeping our guys accountable whenever they do make mistakes.”

Senior defensive back Jeremiah Smith agreed.

“Every time we’re off the field, we’re always finding things that we can do better to improve ourselves and improve our skills,” he said. “I feel like we’ve gotten stronger this year as a team with just recognizing what (opposing offenses) want to do and how we can react off of their moves.”

Even with a state championship berth on the line — the winner advances to the state championship game next Friday in Emporia — the Mustangs remain focused on the task at hand.

“We need to prepare the same and execute,” said senior inside linebacker Grayton Gross. “If we play how we’re supposed to and do our jobs, we’ll be all right.”

The Mustangs already have gone farther in the playoffs than any in eight seasons under Sandbo. A victory over Great Bend would put them in the finals for the first time since their last state title in 2005.

“It’s a great experience,” Owings said.