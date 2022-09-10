Mustangs falter late at Eisenhower, 47-33

In the first half between the Goddard Eisenhower Tigers and the Salina Central Mustangs, it was all about penalties. Both teams struggled with playing a clean game. Several drives for both the Mustangs and Tigers were halted due to infractions. Eisenhower’s Lucas Dickman ended the game with 3 total touchdowns with 2 being kickoff returns for a touchdown. Kenyon McMillon and Avery Richardson both had rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs to tie it up at half time at 13.

To start the 2nd half, both teams exchanged kick off returns for a touchdown. One being from Lucas Dickman for the Tigers and Elijah Wilson for the Mustangs. Missed extra points hurt both teams throughout the game though the Tigers took a 25 to 20 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter. Central would answer later in the 4th tying the game up at 33 with a 17 yard touchdown pass from Gunnar Gross to Hunter Mowery. Eisenhower would answer right back with a 6 yard touchdown run by Caleb Lowery to give the Tigers the lead late in the 4th quarter. On the ensuing drive, Salina Central with no timeouts remaining, looked down the field to Dez Gibson. The pass was high, and while Gibson got a hand on the football, it was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Carson Roy. This sealed the victory for the Tigers with the score of 47-33.

For our postgame awards, wide receiver Dez Gibson was our H&R Block of the Game. In the second quarter, his block allowed a 27 yard touchdown run by Kenyon McMillon to get the Mustangs on the board. Wide receiver Hunter Mowery was our Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game with multiple receptions at key moments in the game including the 17 yard touchdown reception that tied the game in the 4th quarter. He also contributed in the blocking game creating openings for quarterback Gunnar Gross and running back Kenyon McMillon.