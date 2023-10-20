Mustangs explode for 70 points in win over Ark City

By Jackson Schneider October 20, 2023

Salina Central bounced back from its loss to Goddard last week with a resounding win over Arkansas City on Friday night. The Mustangs put up nearly 750 yards of total offense in a 70-27 victory, securing a 6-2 record and a home game in the 5A Playoffs next week.

Central jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead on two long scores, but Arkansas City would battle back, tying the game at 14. But Central would take a 21-20 lead by the end of the first period, and that’s when the Mustangs would take control.

Jack Gordon lead the Mustang offense yet again, as he totaled 365 yards passing and 5 scores on the night. This brings him to over 2000 passing yards on the season. Elijah Wilson would once again do more than his share as well, carrying the ball just 15 times, but amassing 218 yards and 3 more scores.

Hunter Mowery would catch just four passes on the night, but found pay dirt on three of them, totaling 176 receiving yards on scores of 36, 56, and 73 yards, plus an 11 yard catch on top of those.

The Mustangs scored 70 points, the most by a Central team since at least October 31, 2008, when they scored 65 in a playoff win over Topeka West.

With the victory, Salina Central is 6-2 and will be the 8 seed in the 5A Playoffs, hosting Great Bend next week. Arkansas City will fall to 1-7 and will travel to Abilene in the 4A playoffs.

 

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Elijah Wilson.

The H&R Block of the Game went to Gage Gibson.

 

STAT BREAKDOWN

TEAM1234F
(1-7)ARKANSAS CITY2007027
(6-2)SALINA CENTRAL2121141470
SALINA CENTRAL STATS
PASSINGCOMATTYDSTDSINT
2J. GORDON132036550
14A. OWINGS453200
TEAM TOTAL172539750
RUSHINGATTYDSTDSFUM
6E. WILSON1521830
22K. SMITH86211
14A. OWINGS55400
2J. GORDON41800
TEAM TOTAL3235241
RECEIVINGRECYDSTDS
27H. MOWERY41763
1R. GROSSNER3821
13S. PAYNE3521
22K. SMITH2220
6E. WILSON1200
81T. GARY1180
12B. RODRIGUEZ1130
25G. COLE1110
82D. SCHNEWEIS130
TEAM TOTAL173975
KICKINGPATATT
29E. DUXLER1010
ARKANSAS CITY STATS
PASSINGCOMATTYDSTDSINT
6J. PIERCE274830942
TEAM TOTAL274830942
RUSHINGATTYDSTDSFUM
25I. COLEMAN193000
6J. PIERCE51600
10W. DICKEY41100
1J. ABRAMS1900
34D. SWISHER1-300
11X. LAWLER1400
TEAM TOTAL316700
RECEIVINGRECYDSTDS
5B. BUCHER81232
7B. WILSON7642
24T. RIDER4200
4H. LUCAS3650
25I. COLEMAN3240
1J. ABRAMS1130
TEAM TOTAL263094
TEAM STATS
STATSSCAC
TOTAL YARDS749376
RUSHING YARDS352309
PASSING YARDS39767
1ST DOWNS2117
3RD DOWNS C-ATT3-78-21
4TH DOWNS C-ATT1-22-3
PENALTIES-YARDS3-203-10
TURNOVERS12

 