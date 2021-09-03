Mustangs Easily Run Past Colts in Opener

SALINA CENTRAL 44, CAMPUS 6

Early on it was evident that the Salina Central Mustangs would be able to run the ball effectively in their season opening road game in Haysville against Campus. Junior Kenyon McMillan gained 106 yards on his first two carries of the game, both of which went for touchdowns and the Mustangs never looked back in a dominating 44-6 win over the Colts.

After winning just one game in 2020, Central begins the new season 1-0.

McMillan finished with 158 yards on SIX carries with touchdown runs of 23, 83 and 44. Senior Micah Moore also rushed for three scores, gaining 81 yards.

On top of that, senior quarterback Parker Kavanagh used his legs effectively, picking up 96 yards on 11 carries. He also threw for 102 yards on 7 of 13 completions.

The Mustangs jumped out to an 18-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Campus did battle in the second quarter, coming within inches of the endzone before fumbling the ball away. Central took the ensuing drive 98 yards to paydirt and a 24-0 lead. The Colts would score in the final seconds of the half when quarterback Brody Johnson found Jaron Dodson for a 42 yard TD pass. But Brooks Richardson blocked the PAT and it was 24-6 at the half.

Moore and McMillan added touchdowns in the third, with McMillan converting a 2-point play after his third score of the evening. It would be the only PAT converted in the game by either team.

In the fourth, the backups polished off the win with an impressive drive as quarterback Gunnar Gross scored from five yards out, capping a drive in which he rushed for 66 yards.

Central unofficially outgained Campus 536-248 with 434 yards coming on the ground. They will host Goddard-Eisenhower next week.