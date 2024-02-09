Mustangs and Tigers split pair of nail biters

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 38, EISENHOWER 33

Salina Central got a taste of revenge on Friday night, knocking off AVCTL-II rival Eisenhower 38-33.

The two teams had met four times over the past two seasons, with three games decided by exactly one point, and the fourth decided by three in overtime. Friday wouldn’t be decided by one, and it wouldn’t go to overtime, but it felt just as intense as the previous installments.

Salina Central jumped out to an early lead, thriving off its defense and forcing Eisenhower into 11 first half turnovers. The Mustangs built an 18-10 lead at the break, but the Tigers never quit. Willed back into the game by star senior post Carly Dameron, the Tigers would climb all the way back from down as many as 11 to take a 26-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Early in that fourth, Eisenhower would extend their lead to five, at 30-25. Central from there would again thrive on defense, forcing back-t0-back turnovers leading to a quick 7-0 run, and putting the Mustangs back in front in a flash.

Over the final 3:30 of the game, Salina Central out-scored Eisenhower 13-3 to snatch a win away from their league rivals.

The Mustangs were lead by Saniya Triplett’s 12 points, and Azbey Peckham’s 10. Dameron would score 15 to lead all scorers in the game.

Central improves to 7-9 overall and 5-4 in the AVCTL-II and will return home on Tuesday to host Goddard.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: SANIYA TRIPLETT

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: MAYLIN OWEN

SCORING

EISENHOWER – 3 – 7 – 16 – 7 / 33

SALINA CENTRAL – 11 – 7 – 7 – 13 / 38

BOYS: EISENHOWER 59, SALINA CENTRAL 53 (OT)

On a night where the girls contest was billed as the tight ballgame, the boys more than delivered, as Eisenhower overcame a fourth quarter deficit to knock off Salina Central 59-53 in overtime.

Salina Central lost to Eisenhower in late January 71-53, and Friday were in search of revenge of their own. Early on, the two teams would trade leads continuously, but Salina Central would get the last laugh before halftime, taking a 27-26 advantage into the break.

In the third quarter, Salina Central would pull ahead, leading by as many as eight thanks to Thomas McClendon, who scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the third period. Central would lead 44-36 at the end of the third, once again just minutes away from a big conference victory.

The Tigers had other ideas, surging back in a defensive fourth quarter, tying the game at 48-all and forcing overtime.

Salina Central had two opportunities to score in the closing moments of regulation but would come up empty, and unfortunately for the Mustangs, that would set the tone for the extra period.

The Mustangs would take a 53-52 lead on a Kamryn Jones three midway through overtime, but Eisenhower’s Pierce Blue would score the last basket of his game-high 23 points on the following possession, putting the Tigers on top for good. Chase George would score the final four points of the game to salt away the comeback win for Eisenhower, spoiling Central’s night.

The loss brings Salina Central to 6-10 on the season and now 3-6 in the AVCTL-II. In Central’s 16 games this season, they have either been tied or had the lead in the fourth quarter, cementing that first-year Head Coach Billy Graf and the Mustangs are on the right track, but still look to play their best basketball as they end the season – much like the 1982-83 Mustang boys, who were celebrated Friday night in the Brickhouse.

That Mustang team went into the postseason just 6-13 overall, before ripping off five consecutive postseason wins, all by three points or less, en rout to the 1983 State Title, still to this day the only Kansas team in history to win a state championship with a losing record.

This year’s Mustangs hope to channel some of that energy to close the season out strong, as they’ll host Goddard Tuesday night before closing the year on the road with three-straight games.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: THOMAS MCCLENDON

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: DEZ GIBSON

SCORING

EISENHOWER – 17 – 9 – 10 – 12 – 11 / 59

SALINA CENTRAL – 14 – 13 – 17 – 4 – 5 / 53