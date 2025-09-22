Mustang Thespians to Present “Clue”

Drama students ate Salina Central High School are in their final rehearsals for their upcoming fall play “Clue”.

“Clue” is based on the cult classic film and the popular board game. It’s a a madcap comedy that will keep the audience guessing until the final twist.

Performances will be held Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27 at 7:00pm, and Sunday September 28 at 2:30pm. Tickets are $10 for adults,$5 for students, and are available for purchase one hour before each performance at the Central High School Auditorium box office. They are also available online.

There will be simulated gun shots used during the production. Accessible seating is available at the rear of the auditorium. Run time is approximately 90 minutes with a 15 minute intermission in between the two acts with concessions provided for purchase.