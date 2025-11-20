“Mustang Stampede” Playoff Caravan Planned

Salina Central High School supporters are planning to send the football team off in style Friday afternoon as the Mustangs head to Great Bend Friday to try and earn a berth in the state championship game.

All are invited to come cheer on the team as a herd of Ford Mustangs will escort the team bus west toward Great Bend for the Sub-State playoff showdown.

Mustangs from the Garage Automotive Museum, Long McArthur Ford, the South-Central Mustang Club of Kansas, and the Thursday Night Cruisers will lead the way.

Fans are invited to line the route from Central High School, west along Crawford Street to Interstate 135, to wave, cheer, and honk, to wish the team good luck.

The caravan is scheduled to leave the school at 2:30.