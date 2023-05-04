Mustang Loses Wheel

A Salina man was not injured after a wheel fell off his Ford Mustang causing him to crash through a fence.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Kevin Tremblay was driving westbound on Holiday Street on Tuesday evening around 11pm when a rear wheel came off the car.

The Mustang hit the curb and crashed through the chain link fence and gate at the Mini Mall Storage facility located at 440 S. Clark.

Video shows Tremblay and a passenger push the car out of the lot and drive away.

The next day he contacted police to let them know what happened. Tremblay was cited for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.