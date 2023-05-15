Music Store to Recycle Strings

A Salina music store is getting ready to restring a lot of guitars in a recycling effort. SM Hanson Music in Salina began recycling guitar and orchestra strings in 2019, and has an event planned this weekend.

According to the story, metal and nylon strings are separated by type and the metal is smelted down into new metal alloys. The nylon is ecycled into industrial plastic applications. It is estimated that more than 1.5 million lbs. of instrument string metal could be put into landfills every year.

SM Hanson Music recently sent 48 lbs. to TerraCycle for recycling.

To promote their recycling effort – SM Hanson Music will be holding a free Restringing event this Saturday, May 20th, beginning at 10:00am and ending at 2:00pm. Each attendee will receive a set of the newest D’Addario XS treated guitars strings – SM Hanson staff will restring the guitar while the customer waits. The restringing is available for 6-string electric and acoustic steel stringed instruments. This special promotion is limited to one guitar per customer.

SM Hanson Music is celebrating its 51st year in business. Salina’s original full-line music store has offered sales, service, and sound system installations since 1972. Located at 335 S Clark St in Salina, Kansas.

_ _ _

www.smhansonmusic.com