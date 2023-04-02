Music Prof Planning Organ Tour

A music professor who is proficient playing the organ is planning a couple oconcerts.

According to Bethany College, two upcoming concerts will feature Tyler Boehmer, Visiting Assistant Professor of Music.

The first concert will be held on Sunday, April 30, at Gloria Dei in Wichita, Kansas. The concert will begin at 4PM, followed by a wine and cheese reception at 5PM that Bethany alumni are encouraged to attend.

The second concert will be held on Sunday, May 21 at Faith Lutheran Church in Oberlin, Kansas. The day will start with a worship service featuring Boehmer at 9AM, followed by a fellowship hour at 10AM, and a concert at 1:30PM. The reception will be held at 2:30PM, and Bethany alumni are encouraged to attend.

Boehmer completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Kansas. He has won several national and international competitions, including first prize in the 2019 Miami International Organ Competition and second prize in the 2018 Sydney International Organ Competition. In 2022 he placed as a semi-finalist at the Petr Eben International Organ Competition Opava in the Czech Republic.

Boehmer strives to be an ambassador for the organ and has co-taught several organ workshops aimed at helping volunteer church organists become more confident and comfortable playing in worship services. “I am thrilled to share beautiful organ music with many people in Kansas! I hope that these concerts will uplift, ennoble, and bring joy to all the people who attend,” says Boehmer.