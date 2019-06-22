Music Organization Establishes Scholarship

Young adults headed to college who are interested in music might be interested in a new scholarship established this month. The Kansas Music Hall of Fame has established a new scholarship for graduating high school seniors who demonstrate extraordinary musical ability.

According to the organization, the board of directors met earlier this month to discuss infrastructure and the future of the program.

At the meeting, among other things, the organization decided to begin the new scholarship program. The board voted unanimously to dedicate five percent of its proceeds toward the effort.

Three new members were added to the Kansas Music Hall of Fame’s board of directors. They include:

Dr. Craig Treinen

Dr. David Wiggins

Ms. Beth Meyers

Additionally, Donald Wagner was added as an advisory member.

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame is planning a couple of kick-off and fundraising events in the near future to highlight the new scholarship program and to recruit new members.