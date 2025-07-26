Music Man & Sunflower Summer

Theater under the stars wraps up tonight in Lindsborg with Broadway RFD’s production of The Music Man in Swensson Park. The longtime summer tradition in Little Sweden is also part of the 2025 Sunflower Summer package.

Eric Lundstrom plays Harold Hill and leads a cast of over 40 actors on stage in this family friendly musical about a fast talking salesman’s bid to save a town by creating a boy’s band. Bring a lawn chair or sit in the grandstands, Saturday July 26th, showtime is 8:30pm.

Sunflower Summer offers Kansas families an opportunity to visit museums, zoos, historical attractions, and nature centers. The program covers admission costs for eligible students and one adult guardian per attraction, per season. Tickets can be claimed through the free Sunflower Summer app and are later redeemed at the participating venues upon arrival.

Established in 1959, Broadway RFD is the longest running outdoor theater in the state of Kansas.

Photos courtesy Isaac Garretson