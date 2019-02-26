Music and Art Highlight Friday Night Live

A mix of music and art highlights this week’s Friday Night Live events in downtown Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, First Friday programming kicks off at 4 p.m. this Friday with events including a visual-arts reception for “Places and Spaces,” a showcase of Marla Ames Kuiper at the Salina Public Library (301 W. Elm St.) and “Art at the Nook” at The Flower Nook (208 E. Iron Ave). Also, a “Toy Making Demonstration” by Rhonda McKee at Streit Sandblasting (116 E. Iron Ave), and Family Night at the Salina Art Center (242 S. Santa Fe Ave) is on tap.

At 4:30 p.m. visit the Visual Voices “(Human) Nature” artist reception and showcase of the work of artist Darren Morawitz, plus music by the Triad Jazz Trio, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (901 Beatrice St.).

At 5 p.m. “From Sunflowers to the Serengeti,” a photography exhibit by artist Jaci Novak is open at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat (120 N. Santa Fe Ave) and the “Watercolor Landscapes” exhibit is open at the Salina Country Club (2101 E. Country Club Rd).

At 7 p.m., Matthew Mulnix of Lawrence, KS plays at Blue Skye Brewery and Eats (116 N. Santa Fe), which is a performance sponsored by Salina Arts & Humanities. Enjoy dinner and drinks while listening to live music during this all-ages performance. Also at 7 p.m. is the album release concert for local group Everyday Lights, taking place at Blue Heaven Studios (201 S. 8th St), funded in part by the Horizons Grants Program of the Salina Arts and Humanities Foundation.