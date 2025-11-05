Museum’s Zoom Event is Thursday

Coming up Thursday at the Smoky Hill Museum, historian and author Bonnie Davies will remove the veil and help Salinans discover the amazing life of Mary Bickerdyke.

Davies joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to unlock some of the stories and secrets of a woman who was beloved by hundreds of Civil War soldiers she helped overcome their wounds.

Davies revealed she also opened a hotel in Salina after the war. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/salina-hotel-cafe-grant.mp3

Join author Bonnie Davies for this Zoom only presentation as she shares her inspiration and research in writing about Mother Bickerdyke. She’ll discuss Mother Bickerdyke’s amazing life, how she revolutionized the healing process, stood up to tradition, served soldiers and nurses during and after the War, her Kansas connection and more.

Davies is a retired history teacher and guidance counselor, independent historian and author.

Enjoy this free presentation from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Register through the link on the Smoky Hill Museum’s website.