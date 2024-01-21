Museum to Celebrate Kansas Day

The Smoky Hill Museum is inviting the community to stop in and help celebrate Kansas’ 163rd birthday. The Sunflower State is turning 163 years old this year and the museum plans to offer a free public celebration.

The Kansas statehood celebration is planned for Saturday, January 27th, from 1:00 till 3:00 at the museum.

The whole family can enjoy learning how to make butter and shell corn at the Kansas Day Open House and Birthday Bash. Plus, there will be demonstrations, make-and-take crafts and delicious birthday cupcakes. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.

Kansas entered the union as the 34th state on January 29th, 1861. Kansas Day has been celebrated around the state since 1877. Kansas Day is not a public holiday, but it is a state-wide observation.