Museum to Celebrate Kansas Day

The Smoky Hill Museum is inviting the community to stop in and help celebrate Kansas’ 161st birthday.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at a few activities pioneers would have done like churning butter or shelling corn. You can see how yarn is spun with Jerri Drummond.

There will also be make and take crafts.

Reservations are required. Go to www.smokyhillmuseum.org to make your reservation. Use the link at the top of the page. Space is limited.

Everything’s free, at the Kansas Day Open House and Birthday Bash Saturday, January 29th from 1:00-4:00 at the Smoky Hill Museum.

Kansas entered the union as the 34th state on January 29th, 1861. Kansas Day has been celebrated around the state since 1877. Kansas Day is not a public holiday, but it is a state-wide observation.