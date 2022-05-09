Museum Seeking Public Input

The Smoky Hill Museum wants community input.

According to the museum, you can help select future exhibit topics for the fall of 2024 through 2025. Please go to smokyhillmuseum.org and click on the “Exhibit Survey” link at the top of the page. You can then pick up to three exhibit ideas that interest you most. Your response and input are vital to the planning process. The survey should only take a couple of minutes. Everyone’s feedback is important!

Responses will be used to round out the Museum’s 48-month exhibit schedule, which was based on community input given in 2020. It currently has the following:

Fall 2022 – Fire and the Embers of Discovery Spring 2023 – Immigration – the journey to Salina in the late 1800s Fall 2023 – Women of Salina Spring 2024 – The Smoky Hill River Fall 2024 Spring 2025 Fall 2025 Spring 2026 – America’s 250th anniversary Fall of 2026 – Celebrate the Museum’s 40th anniversary

The Smoky Hill Museum uses a 48-month schedule to plan, collect and research exhibits. A typical exhibition takes at least 18 months from beginning to end (or to fully develop and fabricate before it’s opened to the public.) Often the search for artifacts and research materials is conducted years before the exhibit opens.

“It is important to stay relevant, and the best way to do that is through community input,” says Museum Director Susan Hawksworth.

The Museum is open to the public Tuesdays-Fridays 11-5 and Saturdays from 10-5. Admission is free. The special exhibit, Let’s Play, is currently on display.