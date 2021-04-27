Museum Presents: Upstairs Downtown

The Smoky Hill Museum presents a virtual discussion on what lies upstairs in downtown Salina coming up next week.

Judy Lilly will lead the discussion around what mysteries lie beyond the stairs in second stories on Iron and Santa Fe avenues.

The buildings have held businesses, amusements, shopping and all manner services. Lilly will discuss stories of the upstairs rooms in downtown Salina, sometimes short-lived, always varied.

Lilly is a writer, local history researcher and member of Western Writers of America.

This event is on Thursday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. To register for the Zoom event, follow this link: https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/upstairs-downtown.html

