Museum Preparing Holiday Open House

The Smoky Hill Museum is preparing for one of its more popular events, its holiday open house.

According to the organization, this free family fun event will be Saturday, December 4th, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Timed tickets are required, so go to smokyhillmuseum.org to get your tickets now.

There is much to see and do. Snap a photo with Pioneer Santa and listen as he reads letters from the past. Make and take some simple crafts, PLUS there will be more crafts to take and make. Enjoy the music of violin and piano duo Denise Blem and Judy Weber. Pick up a delicious goodie bag.

Be sure to visit with Santa woodcarver Ken Miller, weaver Margaret Presley and candle maker Jessica Coulter. You might win a carving or a winter scarf. You need not be present to win.

Help those less fortunate. Bring a hat, mittens, gloves, socks or a winter scarf for their Share the Warmth box.

Can’t make it? Avoiding crowds? Get a take and make craft bag at the Museum, Saturday, December 11th, while supplies last.

It is all happening at the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 West Iron Avenue.