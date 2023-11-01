Museum Poinsettia Sale Underway

As the holidays approach, take advantage of the cheer that the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum’s colorful poinsettias.

According to the museum, the poinsettias are long-lasting, nursery-grown plants, available in five vibrant shades for 2023. The flowering plants will brighten home, office or church, to encourage loved ones or shut-ins and to reduce holiday stress for yourself and others.

The full, 18-inch Small plants are $15. The luxurious, 24-inch Medium plants are $30. Both options are multi-stem plants available in solid red, pink or white, plus two special shades for 2023: Marble (cream leaves with bold pink stripes or striations; pictured) and Jingle Bell (red leaves with cream speckles). Also available is the stunning 36-inch Large, only in Christmas red for $45, ideal for fireplace, foyer or doorway use.

Order 30 plants and take $2 off per plant. Members of the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum receive a special discount of $1 off each plant. Pick up your plants on Saturday, December 2 between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. Or, doorstep delivery to your home, office, church or to someone you know, is just $15 per stop in the Salina metro area.

The annual Poinsettia Sale helps make possible the Smoky Hill Museum’s educational programs and events that benefit many students, children and families. Pre-order your plants from now through November 15. To order, please call 785-309-5776, scan your order form to [email protected], or order online at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.

When picking up your poinsettias in early December, visit the Museum Store for creative holiday gift ideas. From gourmet Kansas food products to local artwork, including stunning wheat weaving, artist-made greeting cards and handmade pottery, the Museum Store has something for everyone on your list, including those who love or have lived in the Sunflower State.