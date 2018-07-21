Museum Planning Super Store Sale

The Smoky Hill Museum is planning special fund-raising event.

According to the museum, for one day only the museum store will hold a special sale.

Multiple items will be included in the the sales event. They include:

Select books and merchandise 75% off

Select greeting cards 25 cents

Discounted wrapping supplies and decorating item

Selected small display items for sale

Those interested are encouraged to to browse through the museum store for creative gift ideas. Things like Kansas food products and local artwork can be found.

Proceeds from the Museum Store and Friends fundraisers support the services, programs and events of the Smoky Hill Museum.

The Smoky Hill Museum Super Store Sale will be Saturday, July 28th, from 10am – 5pm.