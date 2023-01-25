Salina, KS

Museum Planning Kansas Day Birthday Bash

January 25, 2023

The Smoky Hill Museum is inviting the community to stop in and help celebrate Kansas’ 162nd birthday. The Sunflower State is turning 162 years old this year and the museum plans to offer a free public celebration this Saturday.

The whole family can enjoy learning how to make butter and shell corn at the Kansas Day Open House and Birthday Bash. Plus, there will be demonstrations, make-and-take crafts and delicious birthday cupcakes. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.

The Kansas Day Open House and Birthday Bash this  Saturday from 1:00-4:00 at the Smoky Hill Museum.

Kansas entered the union as the 34th state on January 29th, 1861. Kansas Day has been celebrated around the state since 1877. Kansas Day is not a public holiday, but it is a state-wide observation.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

