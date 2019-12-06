Salina, KS

Museum Planning Holiday Open House

Todd PittengerDecember 6, 2019

The Smoky Hill Museum is planning a holiday open house. According to the museum, there will be festive fun for the entire family this Saturday. Planned activities include 50s Christmas music, crafts, prizes, refreshments, and a visit from Pioneer Prairie Santa.

The free event is billed as “a heartland holiday with fun for the whole family”.

The Museum Store will be open for holiday shopping.

And remember to bring your camera for a photo with Pioneer Prairie Santa.

The Smoky Hill Museum Holiday Open House is this Saturday from 1 till 3 in the afternoon.

 

